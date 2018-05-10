For the fourth consecutive year, University of St. Thomas Dining Services has been honored by the Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards, given by The National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS). The awards celebrate exemplary menus, presentations, special event planning and new dining concepts, and provide an avenue for sharing ideas and creative presentations in campus dining services.

This year, St. Thomas Dining Services won silver, following a tradition of being an industry leader in the online catering menu category. Dining Services was awarded silver in 2015, gold in 2016 and honors in 2017 for their interactive and refined online catering menus. St. Thomas Dining Services is one of the first schools in the nation to be awarded four consecutive years in a single category.

“It is an honor to be awarded by NACUFS for the fourth consecutive year,” said Wesley Just, Dining Services’ marketing consultant. “Dining Services’ commitment to pushing the status quo and upholding the traditions of the University of St. Thomas is evident through each of our marketing mediums, and especially the awarded online menu. Each year, we refine and enhance our menus to stay up to date with the latest dining and menu design trends.”

Approximately 100 colleges and universities across North America submitted entries in six categories. A team of six judges examined each entry carefully and selected top candidates in each category.

The entries submitted by the various NACUFS institutions showcase some of the best trends and ideas in college and university dining service programs across the nation.

Each year’s winning contest entries are displayed at the NACUFS national conference and award winners are recognized publicly at a luncheon culminating with the announcement of the grand prize winners. Grand prize winners also receive recognition with a feature article in NACUFS’ magazine – Campus Dining Today – as well as Food Management Magazine.