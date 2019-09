Dougherty Family College (DFC) celebrated its first graduating class in 2019, helping give shape to the continued vision of preparing students for a four-year degree through a rigorous two-year associate degree program.

Leslie Nicolas was one of 61 students graduating in DFC’s first class; she will continue her education at St. Thomas next year in pursuit of her bachelor’s degree. Watch her story below in the video by senior media relations manager Vineeta Sawkar.