It’s my pleasure to announce the continuation in 2019 of a beloved St. Thomas tradition that began more than a decade ago: “bonus” days off for our faculty and staff over the holiday break.

The university’s regular paid holidays (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day) fall on weekdays this year. Beyond those days, we will provide four additional paid “gift days” on Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 30.

The last day of fall semester final exams is Dec. 20 this year. Thus, we will be off 12 days in a row – the most since 2015 – from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, before returning to work on Thursday, Jan. 2, when January Term classes begin.

May the holiday season give you the dedicated time and peace to enjoy the many blessings of family, faith and celebration. I am extremely grateful for the gifts each and every one of you brings to our St. Thomas community.

For reference, employees may view these additional details about Christmas “gift” days.