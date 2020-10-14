It’s my pleasure to announce the continuation this year of a beloved St. Thomas tradition that began more than a decade ago: “bonus” holidays for our faculty and staff over the Christmas break.

The university’s regular paid holidays (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day) fall on weekdays this year. Beyond those days, we will provide four additional paid “gift days” on Dec. 23, 28, 29 and 30.

The last day of fall semester final exams is Dec. 22 this year. Thus, we will be off 12 days in a row from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, before returning to work on Monday, Jan. 4, when J-Term classes begin.

After the many challenges of this year, I hope this holiday season gives you time to reflect and enjoy the blessings of family and faith. Now, more than ever, please know how very grateful I am for the gifts of your commitment and service to the university.

For reference, employees may view these additional details about Christmas “gift” days.