Early Gifts for Faculty and Staff: Extra Days Off Over Christmas Break

President Julie Sullivan shared the following in an email to St. Thomas faculty and staff.

Dear faculty and staff,

St. Thomas’ greatest blessing is its extraordinary people. Your gifts to the university are your commitment and service; in turn, it is with great pleasure that I announce the continuation of a beloved St. Thomas tradition: “gift days” for our faculty and staff over the Christmas break.

Beyond the university’s regular paid holidays (Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 30, Dec. 31) we will provide three additional paid gift days on Dec. 27, 28 and 29.

The last day of fall semester final exams is Dec. 22 this year. That means we will be off from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, before returning to work on Monday, Jan. 3, when J-Term classes begin.

I hope this extra time offers you rest and relaxation and that the holiday season gives you time to reflect and enjoy the blessings of family and faith. After the challenges of the past two academic years, please know how very grateful I am to you and all you do for our St. Thomas community.