It’s my pleasure to announce that St. Thomas will continue a popular (and practically beloved) tradition that began a decade ago: “bonus” holidays for our faculty and staff over the Christmas break.

The university’s regular paid holidays (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day) fall on weekdays this year (Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1). We will provide three additional paid “gift days” on Dec. 26, 27 and 28.

The last day of fall semester final exams is Dec. 21 this year. Thus, we will be off 11 days in a row, from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, before returning to work on Wednesday, Jan. 2, when January Term classes begin.

May this holiday season give you special opportunities to cherish the blessings of family, faith and celebration! And, as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, please know how very grateful I am every day for the gifts of your commitment and service to the university.

For reference, employees may download these additional details about Christmas “gift” days.