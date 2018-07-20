Elizabeth Schiltz was named the inaugural Herrick Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. Schiltz is a founding member of the St. Thomas Law faculty.

“Lisa produces thoughtful, sophisticated scholarship that is crucial to some of the pressing and contested areas of Catholic legal theory today, articulating nuanced treatments of feminism, disability, motherhood, work-life balance, an ethic of care, and the sanctity of life that seek common ground through the lens of Church teaching,” law school Dean Robert Vischer said leading up to Schiltz’s April 2018 investiture. “She also produces practical scholarship, coauthoring leading casebooks on Contracts and Sales Law. [Yet] her scholarly pursuits do not distract her from investing fully in the classroom. She does not let students take the easy path, and her rigor earns their respect.”

The Herrick Endowed Professorship was established by John Herrick, a founding member of the law school’s Board of Governors. The professorship is intended to support the work of the Terrence J. Murphy Institute for Catholic Thought, Law, and Public Policy, for which Schiltz serves as co-director.