Over the past year, the Office of Human Resources has piloted a leadership program called the Emerging Leaders Institute with 18 participants from various divisions/departments on campus. Human Resources partnered with several departments on campus to build a program that helps staff gain a greater understanding of the university and encourages innovation and collaboration across St. Thomas.

Human Resources considers the program a great success and would like to recognize the inaugural cohort of Emerging Leaders for all of their hard work and dedication this year. The participants that will complete the program in December are:

Shanna Ames, University Development & Alumni Relations

Holly Christie, Opus College of Business

Josh Gallus, Facilities Management

Tyler Grey, Athletics

Hannah Hedegard, Opus College of Business

Manuela Hill-Muñoz, Student Affairs

John Kinsella, Information Technology Services

Molly McGraw Healy, College of Education, Leadership & Counseling

Kate O’Brien, College of Education, Leadership & Counseling

Dana Peterson, College of Education, Leadership & Counseling

Patrick Sanchez, University Development & Alumni Relations

Charlie Schuman, Information Technology Services

Lou Anne Sexton, University Development & Alumni Relations

Katelyn Shehu, Controller’s Office

Tim Sullivan, Information Technology Services

Eric Tornoe, Information Technology Services

Katie Nelson, Information Technology Services

Lisa Willems, University Development & Alumni Relations

There was an amazing response for the 2018 cohort and Human Resources received many nominations for the program. This made the decision of who to choose for the program very difficult, which speaks to the number of amazing staff that are dedicated and excited to lead at our institution. The cohort was built to be diverse in various areas such as leadership experience, background, role in the university and expertise. Criteria such as overall impact to the St. Thomas community and new or changing leadership roles were also considered.

The following participants in the second cohort of the program are:

John Angeli, School of Engineering

Ryan Blake, Enrollment Management

Nichole Boehmke, Facilities Management

Stephanie Carlson, Business Office

Jerome Duepner, Information Technology Services/Data & Compliance

Helen Ebert, Marketing, Insights & Communication/School of Law

Andrea Eckert, Dining Services

Bryan Gates, Enrollment Management

Kyle Griffin, Information Technology Services

Nicole Jackson, School of Law

David Lemon, Student Affairs

Meg Manahan, University Libraries

Kate Metzger, Marketing, Insights & Communication

Tom Oscanyan, Information Technology Services

Melissa Palank, University Development & Alumni Relations

Casey Plante, Treasury

Ea Porter, College of Education, Leadership & Counseling

Cynthia Sarver, Social Innovation Collaboratory

Kim Schumann, Disability Services

Tori Sellner, University Development & Alumni Relations

Erin Whipkey, Student Affairs

Reggie Wright, Public Safety

Jena Zangs, University Development & Alumni Relations

The program is yearlong commitment and will begin January 2018. It will engage the participants in sessions covering topics such as project management, coaching, decision-making, innovation, change management and inclusion. The program also consists of a mentoring program, one-on-one coaching, a 360 feedback tool and an action-learning project.

If you are interested in the program for the next cohort in 2019, please talk to your supervisor. Due to high interest, Human Resources will make the nomination process and form available through OneStThomas in fall 2018.