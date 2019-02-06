St. Thomas English faculty Todd Lawrence and Chris Santiago have both collaborated with St. Paul Chamber Orchestra to contribute to an upcoming performance, “Reflections on Home,” Feb. 22-24. The performances are free for students and are part of the SPCO’s Tapestry19 series.

The program is an exploration of the idea of home and features a world premiere by SPCO Music Alive Composer-in-Residence Lembit Beecher. The piece features samples from 47 interview recordings of Twin Cities community members sharing reflections on what home means to them. Lawrence conducted the majority of those interviews, many of which were with St. Thomas community members. Reflections on Home will also feature original poetry written by Santiago.

Performances are Friday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m., all at Ordway Concert Hall in St. Paul. The Sunday performance will be live-streamed at thespco.org/music. Tickets are available for free for students at thespco.org/tapestry19.