It is my pleasure to announce the membership of the search committee for our next executive vice president and provost:

Kathlene Campbell, Chair Dean, School of Education Al Cotrone Vice President for Enrollment Management Mark DelCogliano Faculty, College of Arts and Sciences Phil Galligan Graduate Student Kevin Henderson Faculty, Opus College of Business Karen Julian Associate Vice President of Enterprise Data and Services, University Registrar and

Chief Data Officer Jessica Lackner Murray Hall Director, Residence Life and

Graduate Student Terry Langan Faculty, College of Arts and Sciences Amy McDonough Chief of Staff, Office of the President Amy Muse Faculty, College of Arts and Sciences Katherina Pattit Faculty, Opus College of Business Tonia Jones Peterson Director, Retention and Student Success Manjeet Rege Faculty, School of Engineering Graduate Programs in Software, and Director, Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence Jason Sawin Faculty, College of Arts and Sciences Michael Sullivan President, Undergraduate Student Government Susan Supina Adjunct Faculty, Opus College of Business AnnMarie Thomas Faculty, School of Engineering Erik Thurman Vice President for University Advancement Jennifer Trost Faculty, Dougherty Family College

Please join me in thanking each of these members of our community for enthusiastically accepting the invitation to serve. I also thank the Committee on Faculty Nominations and Elections (CFNE) and the Adjunct Faculty Council for nominating outstanding faculty to serve on the committee.

It is a pleasure to also share that Rosa Morris, engagement partner with the Global Education Practice at Korn Ferry (an international organizational consulting firm), has been retained to support our search. Rosa was our search consultant for the most recent searches for an executive vice president and provost, College of Arts and Sciences dean, and School of Education dean searches. She knows St. Thomas well and already has hit the ground running.

Because we hope to hire a new executive vice president and provost before fall 2021, the timeline will move quickly. Rosa and Dean Campbell will continue to gather initial community input through early February to help inform the position description. We will begin externally advertising the search toward the end of February. We anticipate conducting first and second rounds of interviews in April and bringing finalists to campus in May.

Please watch for communication from Dean Campbell as to how you can provide input to the search. Please also reach out to any of the search committee members to share your input.

Again, join me in expressing gratitude to our colleagues who are undertaking this very important task.