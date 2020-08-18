The Pollinator Path on the St. Paul campus, designed to attract pollinators like bees or butterflies, also regularly interests the campus community and the surrounding neighborhood.

This month, as a way to encourage families to explore the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and learn about plants, gardening and food equity, the Walker Art Center is using pollinator-related bingo cards developed at St. Thomas. The cards were created as part of Exploring Pollinator Pathways, a series of activities created through the Sustainable Communities Partnership (SCP) Arts initiative with the St. Thomas Pollinator Path and biology courses.

Take an opportunity to virtually visit the St. Thomas Pollinator Path with these images captured by St. Thomas photographers.