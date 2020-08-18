The Pollinator Path on the St. Paul campus, designed to attract pollinators like bees or butterflies, also regularly interests the campus community and the surrounding neighborhood.
The cards were created as part of Exploring Pollinator Pathways, a series of activities created through the Sustainable Communities Partnership (SCP) Arts initiative with the St. Thomas Pollinator Path and biology courses.
Take an opportunity to virtually visit the St. Thomas Pollinator Path with these images captured by St. Thomas photographers.
Signs provide insights into the Pollinator Path throughout campus. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
A bee prepares to land to pollinate one of the native flowers that make up the university’s Pollinator Path. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Catherine Grant, greenhouse manager in the Biology Department and co-founder of the Pollinator Path, looks over some of the native plant gardens she grew on south campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A monarch butterfly on a flower in the Pollinator Path. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A butterfly lands on one of the native flowers that make up the university’s Pollinator Path. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A bee collects pollen from one of the native flowers on the university’s Pollinator Path. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A sunflower near the Stewardship Garden on south campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
