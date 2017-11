The Committee on Teaching Evaluation is holding an open forum for faculty in which they will provide preliminary results of an ongoing study on potential racial and/or gender bias in IDEA scores at St. Thomas. This session will be held Tuesday, Nov. 14, from noon-1:15 p.m. in the John R. Roach Center for Liberal Arts, Room 126.

They will solicit feedback from members of the faculty about additional topics or analyses they would like included in the final IDEA study.