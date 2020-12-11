The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have been promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

Katharine Hill, School of Social Work, Morrison Family College of Health

Mary Maloney, Management, Opus College of Business

Amy Muse, English, College of Arts and Sciences

Nathaniel Nelson, Graduate School of Professional Psychology, Morrison Family College of Health

The Office of Academic Affairs would also like to recognize Dr. Martha Scheckel, who was granted tenure upon hire.

Many congratulations to our colleagues for their significant accomplishments!