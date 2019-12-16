The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce affirmative decisions on promotion following the conclusion of the Tenure and Promotion Committee meetings in December 2019.

The following member of the faculty was promoted to associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2020:

Ms. Rachel Moran, School of Law

The following tenured members of the faculty were promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2020:

Dr. Kurt Illig, Department of Biology, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. David Kelley, Department of Geography and Environmental Studies , College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Arijit Mazumdar, Department of Political Science , Opus College of Business

Dr. Sara h Schmalenberger, Department of Music , College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. He ather Shirey, Department of Art History, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Jonathan Stoltz, Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences

Please join us in congratulating them on their success.