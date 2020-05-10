The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have been promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2020. Many congratulations to our colleagues for this significant accomplishment!

Dr. Mufaddal Baxamusa, Department of Finance, Opus College of Business

Dr. Renee Buhr, Department of Political Science, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Gloria Frost, Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Kevin Henderson, Department of Management, Opus College of Business

Dr. Marie Lopez del Puerto, Department of Physics, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Kundan Nepal, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, School of Engineering

Dr. Suzanne Wisniewski, Department of Economics, College of Arts and Sciences

The following new faculty member was hired with tenure: