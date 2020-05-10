The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have been promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2020. Many congratulations to our colleagues for this significant accomplishment!
- Dr. Mufaddal Baxamusa, Department of Finance, Opus College of Business
- Dr. Renee Buhr, Department of Political Science, College of Arts and Sciences
- Dr. Gloria Frost, Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences
- Dr. Kevin Henderson, Department of Management, Opus College of Business
- Dr. Marie Lopez del Puerto, Department of Physics, College of Arts and Sciences
- Dr. Kundan Nepal, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, School of Engineering
- Dr. Suzanne Wisniewski, Department of Economics, College of Arts and Sciences
The following new faculty member was hired with tenure:
- Harry Van Buren III, Department of Ethics and Business Law, Opus College of Business
