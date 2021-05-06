The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have been promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

Vanessa Cornett-Murtada, Music, College of Arts and Sciences

Kari Fletcher, School of Social Work, Morrison Family College of Health

Xiaowen Guan, Emerging Media, College of Arts and Sciences

Manjeet Rege, Software Engineering, School of Engineering

Aaron Sackett, Marketing, Opus College of Business

Jason Sawin, Computer and Information Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences

John Spry, Finance, Opus College of Business

The Office of Academic Affairs would also like to recognize Dr. Brett Bruininks, Health and Exercise Science, Morrison Family College of Health, who was granted promotion to associate professor with tenure.

Many congratulations to our colleagues for their significant accomplishments!