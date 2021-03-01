The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have received tenure and been promoted to associate professor, effective September 1, 2021. Many congratulations to our colleagues for this significant accomplishment!
- Sarah Anderson, Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences
- Rebecca Glover, Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences
- Peter Gregg, Emerging Media, College of Arts and Sciences
- Renee Hepperlen, Social Work, Morrison Family College of Health
- Melissa Lundquist, Social Work, Morrison Family College of Health
- Cheol-Hong Min, Electrical and Computer Engineering, School of Engineering
- Joseph Myre, Computer and Information Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences
- Susana Perez Castillejo, Modern and Classical Languages, College of Arts and Sciences
- Fernando Sanchez, English, College of Arts and Sciences
- Christopher Santiago, English, College of Arts and Sciences
- Tyler Schipper, Economics, College of Arts and Sciences