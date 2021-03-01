The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have received tenure and been promoted to associate professor, effective September 1, 2021. Many congratulations to our colleagues for this significant accomplishment!

Sarah Anderson, Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences

Rebecca Glover, Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences

Peter Gregg, Emerging Media, College of Arts and Sciences

Renee Hepperlen, Social Work, Morrison Family College of Health

Melissa Lundquist, Social Work, Morrison Family College of Health

Cheol-Hong Min, Electrical and Computer Engineering, School of Engineering

Joseph Myre, Computer and Information Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences

Susana Perez Castillejo, Modern and Classical Languages, College of Arts and Sciences

Fernando Sanchez, English, College of Arts and Sciences

Christopher Santiago, English, College of Arts and Sciences

Tyler Schipper, Economics, College of Arts and Sciences