The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce affirmative decisions on promotion following the conclusion of the Tenure and Promotion Committee meetings in May 2019. The following member of the faculty was granted tenure and was simultaneously promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2019:

Dr. Amy Hedman-Robertson, Department of Health and Exercise Science, College of Arts and Sciences

The following tenured members of the faculty were promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2019:

Dr. Chien-Tzu (Candace) Chou, Department of Teacher Education, School of Education

Dr. James (Jay) Ebben, Department of Entrepreneurship, Opus College of Business

Dr. Adam Kay, Department of Biology, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Dalma Martinovic, Department of Biology, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Paul Ohmann, Department of Physics, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Timothy Pawl, Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Robin Whitebird, School of Social Work

Please join us in congratulating them on their success.