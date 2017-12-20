The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce affirmative decisions on promotion following the conclusion of the Tenure and Promotion Committee meetings in December 2017.

The following tenured member of the faculty was promoted to associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2018:

Jason Pattit, Department of Management, Opus College of Business

The following tenured members of the faculty were promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2018:

Michael Axtell, Department of Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences

Heather Bouwman, Department of English, College of Arts and Sciences

Shersten Johnson, Department of Music, College of Arts and Sciences

Wulf Kaal, School of Law

Roxanne Prichard, Department of Psychology, College of Arts and Sciences

Michael Rota, Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences

AnnMarie Thomas, School of Engineering, and Department of Ethics and Business, Opus College of Business

Christopher Washburn, The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Please join us in congratulating them on their success.