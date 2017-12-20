The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce affirmative decisions on promotion following the conclusion of the Tenure and Promotion Committee meetings in December 2017.
The following tenured member of the faculty was promoted to associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2018:
- Jason Pattit, Department of Management, Opus College of Business
The following tenured members of the faculty were promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2018:
- Michael Axtell, Department of Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences
- Heather Bouwman, Department of English, College of Arts and Sciences
- Shersten Johnson, Department of Music, College of Arts and Sciences
- Wulf Kaal, School of Law
- Roxanne Prichard, Department of Psychology, College of Arts and Sciences
- Michael Rota, Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences
- AnnMarie Thomas, School of Engineering, and Department of Ethics and Business, Opus College of Business
- Christopher Washburn, The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity
Please join us in congratulating them on their success.