The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce affirmative decisions on tenure and promotion following the conclusion of the Tenure and Promotion Committee meetings in February 2018.

The following member of the faculty was granted tenure, effective Sept. 1, 2018:

Jessica Hodge, Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, College of Arts and Sciences

The following members of the faculty were granted tenure and were simultaneously promoted to associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2018:

Katherine Acton, Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering

Amy DeCelles, Department of Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences

Mark DelCogliano, Department of Theology, College of Arts and Sciences

Amy Finnegan, Department of Justice and Peace Studies, College of Arts and Sciences

David Forliti, Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering

Sarah Hankerson, Department of Psychology, College of Arts and Sciences

Sarah Heimovics, Department of Biology, College of Arts and Sciences

Thomas Höft, Department of Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences

Emily James, Department of English, College of Arts and Sciences

Allison Jessee, Department of Psychology, College of Arts and Sciences

Paul Mellick, Department of Health and Human Performance, College of Arts and Sciences

Kristian Mortenson, Department of Accounting, Opus College of Business

Zsolt Nagy, Department of History, College of Arts and Sciences

Brittany Nelson-Cheeseman, Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering

Lesley Scibora, Department of Health and Human Performance, College of Arts and Sciences

Gaston Small, Department of Biology, College of Arts and Sciences

Mark Spencer, Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences

William Stevenson, The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Muffet Trout, Department of Teacher Education, College of Education, Leadership and Counseling

David Williard, Department of History, College of Arts and Sciences

Please join us in congratulating them on their success.