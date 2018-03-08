The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce affirmative decisions on tenure and promotion following the conclusion of the Tenure and Promotion Committee meetings in February 2018.
The following member of the faculty was granted tenure, effective Sept. 1, 2018:
- Jessica Hodge, Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, College of Arts and Sciences
The following members of the faculty were granted tenure and were simultaneously promoted to associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2018:
- Katherine Acton, Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering
- Amy DeCelles, Department of Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences
- Mark DelCogliano, Department of Theology, College of Arts and Sciences
- Amy Finnegan, Department of Justice and Peace Studies, College of Arts and Sciences
- David Forliti, Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering
- Sarah Hankerson, Department of Psychology, College of Arts and Sciences
- Sarah Heimovics, Department of Biology, College of Arts and Sciences
- Thomas Höft, Department of Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences
- Emily James, Department of English, College of Arts and Sciences
- Allison Jessee, Department of Psychology, College of Arts and Sciences
- Paul Mellick, Department of Health and Human Performance, College of Arts and Sciences
- Kristian Mortenson, Department of Accounting, Opus College of Business
- Zsolt Nagy, Department of History, College of Arts and Sciences
- Brittany Nelson-Cheeseman, Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering
- Lesley Scibora, Department of Health and Human Performance, College of Arts and Sciences
- Gaston Small, Department of Biology, College of Arts and Sciences
- Mark Spencer, Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences
- William Stevenson, The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity
- Muffet Trout, Department of Teacher Education, College of Education, Leadership and Counseling
- David Williard, Department of History, College of Arts and Sciences
Please join us in congratulating them on their success.