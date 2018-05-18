The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce affirmative decisions on promotion following the conclusion of the Tenure and Promotion Committee meetings in May 2018.

The following tenured members of the faculty were promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2018:

Bruce Gleason, Department of Music, College of Arts and Sciences

Chih Lai, Graduate Programs in Software, School of Engineering

Christopher Michaelson, Department of Ethics and Business Law, Opus College of Business

Douglas Orzolek, Department of Music, College of Arts and Sciences

L. Lynn Stansberry Brusnahan, Department of Special Education, College of Education, Leadership and Counseling

Christopher Thompson, The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Dale Thompson, Department of Ethics and Business Law, Opus College of Business

Kimberly Vrudny, Department of Theology, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Kathlene Campbell, the incoming Dean of the School of Education, was also granted tenure and the rank of professor effective June 1, 2018.

Please join us in congratulating them on their success.