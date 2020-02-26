The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have been granted tenure and simultaneously promoted to associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2020. Many congratulations to our colleagues!

Dr. William Cavert, Department of History, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Ron Chiang, Graduate Programs in Software, School of Engineering

Dr. Peter Distelzweig, Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. John Froula, The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Dr. Afshan Ismat, Department of Biology, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Joshua Layfield, Department of Chemistry, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Sarah Miracle, Department of Computer and Information Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Rosemarie Monge, Department of Ethics and Business Law, Opus College of Business

Dr. Audra Nuru, Family Studies, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Deborah Rho, Department of Economics, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Starr Sage-Johnson, Department of Health and Exercise Science, College of Arts and Sciences/Morrison Family College of Health