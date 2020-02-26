The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have been granted tenure and simultaneously promoted to associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2020. Many congratulations to our colleagues!
- Dr. William Cavert, Department of History, College of Arts and Sciences
- Dr. Ron Chiang, Graduate Programs in Software, School of Engineering
- Dr. Peter Distelzweig, Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences
- Dr. John Froula, The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity
- Dr. Afshan Ismat, Department of Biology, College of Arts and Sciences
- Dr. Joshua Layfield, Department of Chemistry, College of Arts and Sciences
- Dr. Sarah Miracle, Department of Computer and Information Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences
- Dr. Rosemarie Monge, Department of Ethics and Business Law, Opus College of Business
- Dr. Audra Nuru, Family Studies, College of Arts and Sciences
- Dr. Deborah Rho, Department of Economics, College of Arts and Sciences
- Dr. Starr Sage-Johnson, Department of Health and Exercise Science, College of Arts and Sciences/Morrison Family College of Health
