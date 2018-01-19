Financial aid recipients should check their St. Thomas email and campus mailbox frequently for important updates and time-sensitive information. The Financial Aid Office will contact students via email whenever possible; however, sometimes paper forms must be sent.

Communications will be sent to the following addresses:

St. Thomas email: Students should check their St. Thomas email daily. Students who prefer to check a personal email account instead should visit the ITS website for instructions on how to forward St. Thomas email to a personal email account.

Campus mailbox, if assigned: Most full-time undergraduate students are assigned a campus mailbox located in the lower level of Murray-Herrick Campus Center.

Local address: Mail is sent to the current local address on file with St. Thomas for students who are not assigned a campus mailbox. If there is no local address on file, mail will be sent to the permanent mailing address.

View your campus mailbox assignment as well as the current local and permanent addresses on file with St. Thomas through Murphy Online.

For more information contact the Financial Aid Office, (651) 962-6550.