At 94.73%, the number is higher than last year’s 94.38%, and the rate of graduates reporting having an internship while at St. Thomas increased from 65% to 71%.

Respondents’ employment status:

Employed full time – 464 (71.82%)

Employed part time – 91 (14.08%)

Volunteer service – 13 (2.01%)

Military service – 8 (1.23%)

Not employed, currently seeking – 34 (5.26%)

Not employed, not seeking – 36 (5.57%)

The median salary range overall for the Class of 2019 was $45,001-$50,000. The median salary for each academic program or career path varies. Please note that some of the median salaries based on the college might appear to be low. However, it is a reflection of graduates working for nonprofits which tend to pay less but have very rewarding careers.

The complete report, which includes detailed employment, median salary and continuing education information may be viewed on the Career Development Center’s First Destination website page.

The Career Development Center offers career services to both students and alumni, and aims to support a successful, fulfilling career and life. Visit the Career Development Center website for more information.