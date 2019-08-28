Dozens of students from the class of 2023 came to campus the week before classes start to kick-start their entrepreneurial education during the two-day Freshman Innovation Immersion, an annual program by the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship.

Students work in teams to create a business concept, learn the basic principles of entrepreneurship, and get to know Schulze School faculty, staff and student club leaders. At the end of the second day, students present concepts to business leaders, with the opportunity to win prizes.