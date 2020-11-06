A group of University of St. Thomas students recently completed training to join the University Innovation Fellows, a global program that empowers student leaders to increase campus engagement with innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity and design thinking:

Zach Gadowski ’22

Pambayun Savira ’22

Shawn Catudal ’22

Ben Frey ’20

Jamie Tjornehoj ’22

Learn more about the cohort in the video below.

The University Innovation Fellows is a program of Stanford University’s Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (d.school). The Fellows are a global community of students leading a movement to ensure that all students gain the necessary attitudes, skills and knowledge required to compete in the economy of the future. These student leaders from schools around the country create new opportunities that help their peers develop an entrepreneurial mindset, build creative confidence, seize opportunities, define problems and address global challenges.