The 2019 Forum on Workplace Inclusion wrapped up last week, which also marked the final year of the 23-year partnership between St. Thomas and The Forum as it moves to Augsburg University.

The Forum is the nation’s largest workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion conference designed for a national and global audience. Leaders from The Forum, Augsburg University, and the St. Thomas made the announcement April 17 at this year’s Forum at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

“St. Thomas has great respect for The Forum on Workplace Inclusion and is proud to have had a hand in helping it become one of the nation’s largest workplace diversity, equity and inclusion conferences,” President Julie Sullivan said. “More great things are in store as they move forward with their new partnership with Augsburg University.”