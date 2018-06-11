The Forum on Workplace Inclusion (FWI) at the University of St. Thomas announced its open call for presentations for its 31st annual FWI Conference. Selected proposals will go on to present at the annual conference – a nationally recognized and globally attended workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) conference – April 16-18 in downtown Minneapolis, Minn.

With more than 200 proposals submitted last year from all over the world, FWI anticipates a similar number of submissions this year with organizers selecting around 90 proposals for the 2019 conference.

The open call for presentation closes July 13, 2018. Visit ForumWorkplaceInclusion.org/CFP for a full timeline and for more information on submitting a proposal.

FWI also announced its 2019 conference theme, “Bridging the Gap.”

“The Forum [conference] looks toward the horizon to choose themes, which resonate throughout the year, and this year, old fault lines are widening, and new fault lines are appearing in our social, political and workplace environments,” said FWI Executive Director Steve Humerickhouse.

The 2019 conference promises to lead the discussion on “Bridging the Gap” by raising awareness and measuring progress.

“The ability to bridge these gaps is essential to an inclusive global community,” Humerickhouse said. “We at FWI believe bridging these gaps hinges on being aware of them, developing skills to close them and crafting measurements to show our progress.”

For more information on submitting a proposal or the 2019 conference theme, visit ForumOnWorkplaceInclusion.org