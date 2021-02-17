Four St. Thomas students are semifinalists for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program this year: seniors Makaio Goods (English), Anna Strub (English and Spanish) and Kara Reardon (biology), and Emilia Fredrickson ’20 (digital media arts). Goods, Strub and Fredrickson applied to teach English in Ecuador, Spain and Argentina, respectively; Reardon applied to do a research project in Bogota, Colombia.

“The 2021-22 year has been the most competitive year that Fulbright had, with 11,700 applications,” Judith Dorin, St. Thomas’ director of prestigious international scholarships, said.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program provides grants for individually designed study/research projects or for English Teaching Assistant Programs. A candidate will submit a Statement of Grant Purpose defining activities to take place during one academic year in a participating country outside the U.S.

During their grants, Fulbrighters will meet, work, live with and learn from the people of the host country, sharing daily experiences. The program facilitates cultural exchange through direct interaction on an individual basis in the classroom, field, home, and in routine tasks, allowing the grantee to gain an appreciation of others’ viewpoints and beliefs, the way they do things, and the way they think. Through engagement in the community, the individual will interact with their hosts on a one-to-one basis in an atmosphere of openness, academic integrity, and intellectual freedom, thereby promoting mutual understanding.

Current students and alumni interested in applying for Fulbright are encouraged to learn more by visiting OneStThomas.