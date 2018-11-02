A group of University of St. Thomas students recently returned from the Stanford d.school where they took part in University Innovation Fellows training.

The University Innovation Fellows is a global program that empowers student leaders to increase campus engagement with innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity and design thinking. Jackie Page ’20 entrepreneurship and marketing; Lucas Manke ’20 mechanical engineering; Logan Monahan ’20 neuroscience; and Dominique Stewart ’21 actuarial science are working on a number of projects to help increase innovation across the disciplines.

Watch them talk about their work here.