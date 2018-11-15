Applications are now open for the GHR Fellows program – the largest endowed scholarship at the University of St. Thomas, funded by the largest scholarship gift for any college or university in the history of Minnesota. This highly competitive program is designed to attract future business leaders who embody the mission of the university and model the values of GHR Foundation – innovative, ethically minded, community engaged and globally aware changemakers who create enduring value for society.

The pre-eminent four-year endowed scholarships for business majors, the GHR Fellows program is more than a college scholarship; it also provides a fully-funded study abroad experience, personalized coaching and mentoring, and access to Fortune 500 business leaders.

Students must apply by Jan. 3. 2019. Two essays and two letters of recommendation are required. Applicants must have a minimum 28 ACT or 1310 SAT and 3.7 GPA. Finalists will be invited to campus for interviews and a business design challenge on Feb. 23, 2019. Learn more at: https://www.stthomas.edu/landing/stthomas/ghrfellows/

More scholarships follow the lead gift

With a focus on educational excellence, increasing access and reducing student debt, the University of St. Thomas last November received the $50 million gift from GHR Foundation designated entirely for scholarships as a significant, first step toward achieving the university’s goal of raising $200 million and doubling its endowment for scholarships over the next eight years. One year later, the university is one-third of its way toward fulfilling its goal. More than 6,000 new donors have engaged in the Scholarships Priority One initiative. The university is also accepting applications for three additional full-tuition scholarships.

Schulze Innovation Scholars: four-year, full-tuition scholarships for students interested in entrepreneurship and innovation. The application deadline is Jan. 3, 2019. Students must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and ACT score of 27 or higher, submit an essay describing entrepreneurial endeavors, a video pitch and letter of reference.

Dease Scholars: Named in honor of St. Thomas’ 14th president, the Reverend Dennis Dease, who was committed to making a St. Thomas education accessible to students from all socioeconomic backgrounds, the University of St. Thomas annually selects up to 10 well-qualified underrepresented domestic first-generation students and/or graduates from urban high schools for this full-tuition scholarship. The application deadline is Feb. 20, 2019.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Scholarships: Prospective first-year students who have applied to St. Thomas and intend to major in a science, mathematics and/or engineering field may apply for two full-tuition scholarships. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and ACT of 27 or higher. Application deadline is Dec. 3, 2018.

Increasing access

The University of St. Thomas is focused on increasing financial assistance and expanding access to students. In 2017, St. Thomas opened the Dougherty Family College. A pathway to a four-year degree, the Dougherty Family College removes financial, academic and cultural barriers to higher education and provides an associate degree in liberal arts. The university recently announced the Martin Ryan and Richard Sterbenz Scholarship, competitive full-tuition scholarships for high-achieving Dougherty Family College students to complete their bachelor’s degree at St. Thomas.

“Reducing student debt is a priority for St. Thomas. The university is tackling this problem from several angles including increased financial education programs for students and holding down costs through a recent universitywide review and improvement of the efficiency of our operations,” President Julie Sullivan said. “St. Thomas does not want cost to be a barrier for students interested in getting an education at our university. This is why generating support for financial aid is a top fundraising priority.”