Future Leaders: Ciresi Walburn Leadership Fellows

For the first time in its six-year history, the Ciresi Walburn Leadership Fellows welcomed female scholars. In fall 2024, the University of St. Thomas organization inducted a new cohort of 10 first-year students, four of whom are women. Historically, the program, open to all students, comprised only young Black men. A commitment to diversity broadened those horizons.

Mykal Howard ’22, a former scholar and now the program’s new coordinator, emphasized the progress: “We’re making leaps and bounds in our efforts to support more students and strengthen connections with the campus and the community.”

The Ciresi Walburn Leadership Fellows, supported by The Ciresi Walburn Foundation, was founded in 2018 to support primarily first-generation students committed to leadership, service, social justice, and exploring the Black experience. It was a way to empower the next generation. Today, the program consists of four cohorts, one for each graduating class. There are 28 fellows in total.

The Ciresi Walburn Foundation Scholars pose for the induction of the newest cohort, 2024.

When Howard first learned about the program in 2019 as a transfer student, the program was still in its early stages of growth. Initially split between Augsburg University and the University of St. Thomas, the program has since consolidated entirely at St. Thomas.

“It kind of gave me my foundation, and feeling a sense of belonging at St. Thomas,” Howard said. “It just felt like a brotherhood. Seeing fellow peers who looked like me, and all of us working toward similar goals of success, was really inspiring.”

Seeing fellow peers who looked like me ... was really inspiring.” Mykal Howard ’22

Ciresi Walburn Scholarship Coordinator

But the program did much more. “It opened up opportunities to a bunch of different programs – opportunities on campus, off-campus, and networking with people for future job opportunities,” he said. “More and more I came to the understanding that this is a program that will help develop skills to prepare students for opportunities that previously may not have felt feasible for people from diverse and underrepresented communities.”

The leadership program would define not only Howard’s college experience, but also his career.

Being an alumnus of the Ciresi Walburn Leadership Fellows program helped Howard land a marketing internship with a star-tup company called Turnsignl (co-founded by St. Thomas alumni Mychal Frelix ’13 and Jazz Hampton ’12, ’15 J.D.) that focused on upholding drivers’ civil rights while behind the wheel. His passion for serving and educating led Howard to a full-time position within the St. Louis Park Public Schools district as a tutor and teaching assistant.

“I would have never gained real work experience to get employed if it weren’t for Ciresi Walburn," he said.

After two years, Howard returned to St. Thomas to work in higher education as a program coordinator to help other students grow and build connections on campus, bringing his experience full circle.

“Being an early scholar in the program and just seeing the growth was really inspiring for me,” he said about his decision to return to help lead other future leaders along with Dr. Kenneth Cooper, director of Ciresi Walburn Leadership Fellows. “As a program coordinator, I feel like it’s even more important for me to implement those skills of leadership to our fellows and show them that they, too, can be leaders in their own right.”

Catalina Lopez ’28, Savanna Loken ’28, Francesca Berg ’28, and Keira Azefor ’28 attending the Ciresi Walburn Scholarship Foundation Induction Ceremony, 2024.

Savanna Loken ’28, recently graduated high school, where she was a speech champion, star athlete, and student body president. Her impressive high school record laid the foundation for her to be a leader. Loken, who wants to become a nurse, is one of the first female fellows of the Ciresi Walburn Program – and she won’t be the last.

“I’m so grateful. It’s also a surreal feeling because I feel like a role model for the other girls who come up, especially as the program begins to include more women in the future,” Loken said.

Throughout the program, scholars work on developing leadership skills and many return as mentors to guide new fellows. “All the mentors who are involved at Ciresi – they are specifically here to see you grow and they want to see you succeed,” Loken said.

Ciresi Walburn Scholars – the first women. Photo by Marquan Harper '28.

Ciresi Walburn emphasizes developing leadership skills, as well as forming a community among the scholars. Ethan Asante ’28, a new cohort member, said, “It’s more than just being a student of color – it feels like family.”

The scholars build community by attending galas, retreats and community events, like Dress for Success. These opportunities go beyond specific majors or careers; the program is designed to help scholars develop the ability to inspire and lead in any field.