Top-ranked start-up accelerator gener8tor announced today the participants selected for its gBETA St. Thomas summer 2020 cohort. The six start-ups (see the list below) each are affiliated with the University of St. Thomas and have business models ranging from SaaS to online marketplace. The companies include curated gift boxes for any gift-giving occasion and marketing software.

“We selected our six teams from a very competitive candidate pool of start-ups. The St.Thomas community has some of the best and brightest minds solving problems,” said Jake Smith, director of gBETA St. Thomas.

gBETA St. Thomas is a free, seven-week accelerator that works with start-ups for no fees and no equity. Each cohort is kept small (five to six teams) to ensure meaningful engagement with sponsors and other resources. Participants receive intensive and individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors. The program is designed to help start-ups gain early customer traction on their product or idea, and establish metrics that can make them competitive applicants for full-time, equity-based accelerators or seed investment.

“The work of entrepreneurs will be more important than ever as we rebuild our economy,” said Dr. Laura Dunham, associate dean of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship. “The University of St. Thomas and gener8tor have joined forces to create an outstanding program to support St. Thomas students and alumni who are ready to start and grow new businesses.”

The program kicked off on Thursday, July 23; the teams will work over the course of seven weeks with the gBETA team to meet mentors, gain customer traction and pitch to investors. All programming is being held virtually. There will be an opportunity to listen and learn more about these companies through a Virtual Pitch Night on Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. Central time. To register, visit www.gbetastartups.com/st-thomas/pitch-night.

gBETA St. Thomas is sponsored by the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship and runs once a year, with companies connected to the University of St. Thomas. Five to six companies are selected per cohort to ensure a high level of individualized attention. gBETA works with companies across all industries and business models. Start-ups interested in applying should contact gBETA St. Thomas Director Jake Smith. For more information, visit www.gbetastartups.com/st-thomas.