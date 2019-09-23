The University of St. Thomas will co-host the Ashoka U Exchange April 16-18, 2020, and as plans continue for this exciting opportunity, I invite you to get involved.

Ashoka U is a global consortium working to inspire a culture of social innovation in higher education. In 2017, St. Thomas was named an Ashoka Changemaker Campus – the first in Minnesota and the 40th Changemaker Campus in the consortium.

The Exchange is Ashoka U’s global gathering for social impact educators, bringing together over 650 faculty, staff, administrators, students and other thought leaders for three days of inspiration, learning and community building for social innovation and changemaking education. The theme of the Exchange, selected by members of the St. Thomas community, is “Building Bridges: Changemaking for the Common Good.”

Visit the Ashoka U Exchange website to learn more about the following opportunities:

Consider submitting a program proposal (deadline: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019), bringing your ideas about changemaking to the Ashoka network. If Ashoka U accepts your proposal, the University will provide funding for you for one day of the Exchange.

Sign up to volunteer. For every day you volunteer at the Exchange, you will receive one free day pass, including meals (a $300 value).

Check out the site visits and sessions organized by members of the St. Thomas community.

Participate in a graphic design contest based on the “Building Bridges” theme. The winner will receive a ticket to the Exchange (a $699 value).

We are very excited to showcase St. Thomas as a Changemaker Campus and to learn from other members of this network. The community of Changemaker Campuses that we will host at the Ashoka U Exchange provides an opportunity for us to learn from and dialogue with other like-minded institutions on how to effect positive change within and beyond our community.

I hope that you will join in this opportunity to do changemaking for the common good!