For more than 10 years, the Excel! Research Scholars Program at St. Thomas has helped historically underrepresented students be represented in graduate school.
With a comprehensive model of academic rigor, personal attention and comprehensive support, dozens of students have thrived as they developed into outstanding scholars who earn funding for graduate programs at some of the top schools in the country.
Learn more about the program and meet two Excel! Research Scholars in the videos below:
