For nearly 90 years, St. Thomas has given the Tommie Award to a senior who, according to fellow students, faculty, and staff, best represents the ideals of St. Thomas Aquinas through scholarship, leadership, and campus involvement.

This year’s three finalists continue the proud tradition with their incredible range of contributions to the St. Thomas community and beyond. The Newsroom has featured all three finalists, Amira Warren-Yearby, Bisrat Bayou and Fatoumata Jaiteh throughout the past year; we invite you to read about them below and cast your vote for the award winner Feb. 12-14.

Amira Warren-Yearby

Portrait of senior Amira Warren-Yearby in the Anderson Student Center taken on January 28, 2019. Amira was photographed for a Humans of St. Thomas written feature.

Bisrat Bayou

Student body president Bisrat Bayou

Fatoumata Jaiteh

Fatoumata Jaiteh poses for a studio portrait on May 7, 2018 in St. Paul. Jaiteh started a nonprofit to support mothers in Gambia and is spending part of summer 2018 in Africa working with the organization. She is a member of student government and the Muslim Student Association.

 

