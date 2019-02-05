For nearly 90 years, St. Thomas has given the Tommie Award to a senior who, according to fellow students, faculty, and staff, best represents the ideals of St. Thomas Aquinas through scholarship, leadership, and campus involvement.

This year’s three finalists continue the proud tradition with their incredible range of contributions to the St. Thomas community and beyond. The Newsroom has featured all three finalists, Amira Warren-Yearby, Bisrat Bayou and Fatoumata Jaiteh throughout the past year; we invite you to read about them below and cast your vote for the award winner Feb. 12-14.

Amira Warren-Yearby

Bisrat Bayou

Fatoumata Jaiteh