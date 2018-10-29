Gloria Sonnen Myre ’07 will join the University of St. Thomas School of Law community in November as director of alumni engagement and student life.

As a law student at St. Thomas, Myre was a leader among her peers. She was the managing editor of the Law Journal and graduated with highest honors. She went on to clerk for Justice Lorie Gildea of the Minnesota Supreme Court, where she sharpened her writing skills and worked to advance the administration of justice. Following her clerkship, Myre represented clients in diverse practice areas, most recently as a partner at Barnes & Thornburg in the Family Law Practice Group.

Myre is an engaged alumna, actively supporting the law school’s annual giving efforts and serving as a mentor in the Mentor Externship Program. She assists numerous students with networking and professional coaching. In addition to supporting the law school community, Myre shares her time and talent with a number of other organizations and pro bono providers. She serves as a volunteer mediator for Ramsey County harassment court cases. She also volunteers for Wills for Heroes, the Bowdoin Regional Admissions Volunteer Organization, the Eastview Hockey Association, and St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Myre is a member of the Rotary Club of Apple Valley and serves on its board.

Myre consistently has been recognized for her commitment to excellence and service to the profession. Minnesota Lawyer named her a Rising Star from 2015-17, and the Minnesota State Bar Association named her a North Star Lawyer for her pro bono service from 2012-17.

Her first day at St. Thomas Law is Nov. 19.