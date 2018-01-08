The School of Engineering invites you to attend an information session and learn more about its graduate engineering programs.

The School of Engineering offers evening graduate degree programs in: Electrical Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Systems Engineering, Regulatory Science and Technology Management.

The session will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, in Owens Science Hall, Room 257. For more information or to register, please call 651.962.5500 or click here to register online. Everyone is welcome.