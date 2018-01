Graduate Programs in Software will host an information session on Tuesday, Jan. 9 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in O’Shaughnessy Science Hall (OSS) Room 313. These sessions feature information on the application process to apply for master’s degrees in Data Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering and Software Management.

For more information or to register, please call 651.962.5500 or click here to register online. Everyone is welcome.