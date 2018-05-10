Graduating seniors are invited to join their fellow Class of 2018 Tommies for the Graduation March Through the Arches Celebration, which will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 18, and will kick off commencement weekend. The St. Thomas community, parents, family, alumni and friends are welcome to attend this event and applaud our graduating seniors as they walk through the Arches and transition from students to alumni.

Seniors are asked to gather in the lower quad near the John Ireland statue for a farewell address from President Julie Sullivan and representatives from the senior class and alumni office.

Graduating seniors will receive and are encouraged to wear a free purple T-shirt for the celebration. Graduation ceremony name cards will also be distributed at this time. Seniors can pick up their T-shirts and name cards beginning at noon on the John P. Monahan Plaza.

A reception will follow the celebration on the John P. Monahan Plaza. Graduating seniors will have the opportunity to take pictures with classmates and the Tommie mascot. Cookies will be served.