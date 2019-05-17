Dozens of smiling faces on banners around campus are helping St. Thomas say “Thx” during this season of gratitude.

A university-wide campaign is calling attention toward the important role philanthropy plays in everything at the university, highlighting the benefits that giving leads to in every facet of life at St. Thomas.

“Gifts have supported everything from scholarships to buildings, and we are grateful. But at St. Thomas, philanthropy brings us from great to excellent,” said Erik Thurman, vice president of development and alumni relations. “Philanthropy funds the margin of excellence that builds academic buildings, sends students abroad, creates financial access and establishes new schools like engineering, business, entrepreneurship, and the Dougherty Family College.”

More than 11,000 donors contributed to St. Thomas in fiscal year 2018, helping fund more than 1,104 students who received scholarships and countless efforts across campus. Visit here for more information about giving at St. Thomas.

“Philanthropy is about helping each other … it’s about generosity and gratitude. A culture of both generosity and gratitude creates a place where everyone can succeed. This is what it means to be a Tommie,” senior Gino Marchio said. “Philanthropy supports the projects and development of St. Thomas from which we all benefit. Without philanthropy we would not have the beautiful campus that we walk through every day, and we would not have the awesome people that make up our Tommie community.”