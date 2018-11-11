Speakers included executives from Atrium Health, Allina Health | Aetna, Protégé Biomedical and more. From using artificial intelligence to keeping care affordable, attendees had the opportunity to learn the latest on health care disruption and innovation.

Read on for feedback and insights from conference attendees on health care issues.

“I come to this conference every year because there are so many new ideas that feed the creative and innovative parts of my brain. There are so many smart people working on tough challenges. I leave the conference hopeful and inspired.” – Laura Jensen ’18 MBA, mechanical engineer at Devicix

“The importance of this conference has to do with disruptors, the need for change and staying out in front of that. The biggest issue facing health care today is transitioning from traditional models of care to how the next generation wants to be cared for.” – Steve Draxler, health care partner at RSM US LLP

“This conference is effective at exploring the future and planning appropriately. It gives a good perspective on the changes in front of us and how to approach them.” – Jim Lyons, chief of clinic operations at Hutchinson Health

“Health care is moving to more of a consumerism model. We need to look at where and how people want their health care, and how technology can change that.” – Sean Cain Skjerping, client success manager at NovuHealth

“AI and machine learning can impact health care. We need to drive health care costs down through operational efficiencies.” – Senthil Kumaran, CIO/CTO at virtuwell

“In rural health, shortage of providers is an issue … especially mental health providers. We need to look at the social determinants of health instead of traditional metrics.” – Stacey Heiling, rehabilitation and population health director at Redwood Area Hospital

“Understanding every phase that a patient goes through is important. Consumer businesses do that, and we need to do that in health care as well.” – William Lennon, marketing manager at Boston Scientific

“As health care is changing, we have to evolve as well. The conference provided great insights.” – Hannah Hylla, respiratory biologics account specialist at GlaxoSmithKline