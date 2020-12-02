The tree lighting celebration, a beloved annual tradition which kicks off the beginning of holidays at St. Thomas, turned virtual this year. Check out photos by staff photographer Mark Brown of last night’s celebration and the decorated campus.

President Julie Sullivan speaks during the holiday tree lighting ceremony. A holiday tree with decorations and lights stands in the Anderson Student Center. Holiday lights glow on trees below a bright moon on the lower quad. A holiday tree with decorations and lights stands in the Anderson Student Center. Holiday lights glow on the upper quad. Holiday deer stand on the upper quad in front of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. A holiday tree with decorations and lights stands in the Anderson Student Center. A creche stands on top of the Arches. The O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library under a bright moon on the lower quad. Holiday lights glow on trees in front of the Iversen Center for Faith and Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. A holiday tree with decorations and lights stands in the Anderson Student Center.