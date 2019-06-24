The Humanitarian Award recognizes an individual’s contributions to the betterment of the spiritual and material welfare of the less fortunate. This year’s award recipient is Beth Burns ’94.

Since 2002, Burns’ nonprofit organization, p:ear, has offered life-changing services to Portland, Oregon’s, homeless youth through programs in education, arts and recreation. As co-founder and executive director, she brings dignity, hope and a positive vision for the future to more than 50 young people a day – almost 5,000 over the course of p:ear’s existence. Provided with daily food, mentoring and job training programs, those who need and use these opportunities feel connected to a supportive community. With Burns’ help, they lay foundations for successful adult lives and realize that generosity and caring can heal even deep wounds.