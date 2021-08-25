Ellie Tempero (22) heads the ball. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
In Historic Day, Women's Soccer Hosts First St. Thomas D-I Home Game

A new chapter in University of Thomas athletics has begun. The Tommie women's soccer team took the honor of ushering in Division I play with the Aug. 24 home-field contest against Northern Iowa.

With a stadium record crowd of 405 watching, the visiting Panthers (1-1-1) and the host Tommies (0-0-1) played to a scoreless tie. The nonconference clash was contested on a warm Tuesday evening at St. Thomas' south athletics field.

Read more on tommiesports.com.

  • Audrey Vidmar (7) passes the ball on the south athletics field on Aug. 24, 2021, where the St. Thomas women's soccer team tied its first Division I home game against Northern Iowa with a final score of 0-0.
  • Emma Fournier (4) chases down the ball on the south athletics field on Aug. 24, 2021, where the St. Thomas women's soccer team tied its first Division I home game against Northern Iowa with a final score of 0-0.
  • Lexi Huber (16) fights for the ball on the south athletics field on Aug. 24, 2021, where the St. Thomas women's soccer team tied its first Division I home game against Northern Iowa with a final score of 0-0.
  • Marli Bertagnoli (6) fights for the ball on the south athletics field on Aug. 24, 2021, where the St. Thomas women's soccer team tied its first Division I home game against Northern Iowa with a final score of 0-0.
  • Olivia Graupmann (00) kicks the ball on the south athletics field on Aug. 24, 2021, where the St. Thomas women's soccer team tied its first Division I home game against Northern Iowa with a final score of 0-0.
  • Head coach Sheila McGill, center, speaks to the women’s soccer team during halftime on the south athletics field on Aug. 24, 2021, during its first Division I home game against Northern Iowa that ended with a tied final score of 0-0.
  • Sofia Caballero (8) fights for the ball on the south athletics field on Aug. 24, 2021, where the St. Thomas women's soccer team tied its first Division I home game against Northern Iowa with a final score of 0-0.
  • The women’s soccer team does sprints on the south athletics field on Aug. 24, 2021, prior to its first Division I home game against Northern Iowa that ended with a tied final score of 0-0.
  • Gaba Palazzo (9) maneuvers the ball downfield on the south athletics field on Aug. 24, 2021, where the St. Thomas women's soccer team tied its first Division I home game against Northern Iowa with a final score of 0-0.
Photos by Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas

