In Historic Day, Women's Soccer Hosts First St. Thomas D-I Home Game

A new chapter in University of Thomas athletics has begun. The Tommie women's soccer team took the honor of ushering in Division I play with the Aug. 24 home-field contest against Northern Iowa.
With a stadium record crowd of 405 watching, the visiting Panthers (1-1-1) and the host Tommies (0-0-1) played to a scoreless tie. The nonconference clash was contested on a warm Tuesday evening at St. Thomas' south athletics field.
