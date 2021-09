Please remember in your prayers Laura Anne Deuberry, a longtime St. Thomas employee, who died on Sept. 8, 2021, at the age of 73.

Laura spent 28 years at St. Thomas as director of purchasing and was promoted to director of facility interiors planning in 2003.

A memorial Mass is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 at the Church of Saint Cecilia in St. Paul. Visitation will take place one hour prior.