In Our Prayers: Lauren Graff ’11

Please remember in your prayers Lauren Graff '11, who died Oct. 30, 2021, after suffering a pulmonary embolism while pregnant. She delivered a healthy boy, James Rolland Graff-Ness, before her death.

Funeral arrangements are pending. A GoFundMe page has been set up by Lauren's sister to support her husband, Mitchell Ness, and son, James.

"It is safe to say that every minute Lauren fought against her own cardiac arrest contributed to saving James' life. For that, we are forever grateful. It is a cruel price she had to pay, but ultimately she did her best to ensure that her baby was safe, and we are certain that everyone agrees that the toughness she demonstrated in that moment perfectly encapsulates Lauren in every other aspect of her life," the page said.

After completing her undergraduate degree in the College of Arts and Sciences at St. Thomas, Lauren went on to earn a law degree from the University of Minnesota and was practicing law at the time of her death.