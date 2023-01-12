In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke

Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Luke and Leia are survived by Darik and Megan, big sister Lyra Joy Lamke, and giant extended family and friends who are like family.

There will be a private funeral service for immediate family at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 155 County Road 24 in Wayzata. Interment will be at Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery.