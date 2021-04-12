President Julie Sullivan shared the following in an email to the St. Thomas community.

Our community is devastated to learn about the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot and killed yesterday by law enforcement during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. This tragedy comes in the midst of the Derek Chauvin trial, an event that is already causing many members of our community to relive the death of George Floyd. We stand with the BIPOC community and everyone impacted by this latest news.

Details about the shooting are still coming to light – but one thing is certain: Many within our community are hurting. Please be compassionate to one another.

The following St. Thomas resources are available to our community members:

Mental Health Urgent Care Hours are Monday-Friday from 2-4:00 p.m. Call the Center for Well-Being (651-962-6750) for an Urgent Care appointment.

are Monday-Friday from 2-4:00 p.m. Call the Center for Well-Being (651-962-6750) for an Urgent Care appointment. 24/7 Phone Counselors are available. Call the Center for Well-Being (651-962-6750) and select option four to be connected to a counselor.

are available. Call the Center for Well-Being (651-962-6750) and select option four to be connected to a counselor. The BIPOC Gathering Circle meets this Wednesday, April 14, from 4-5:30 p.m. Go to Tommie Link to register.

meets this Wednesday, April 14, from 4-5:30 p.m. Go to Tommie Link to register. Our Student Diversity & Inclusion Services staff members are available to meet with individuals.

Join me in praying for Daunte Wright, his family and our community.