In the News: 10 reasons to vote 'No' on eliminating the police

Senior distinguished fellow at the St. Thomas Law school Hank Shea wrote a piece for the Star Tribune describing why he believes Minneapolis residents should vote 'No' on eliminating the police force in the city.



From the column: A "Yes" vote would lead to fewer cops and more serious crime throughout the city, especially in communities of color where violent crime already is tragically killing children and crushing families. Many violent offenders are opportunists who will take advantage of less law enforcement to prey on elderly, isolated and otherwise vulnerable victims.



In response to more crime and fewer police, hundreds, probably thousands, of additional law-abiding Minneapolis residents would obtain handguns for personal protection and permits to carry them. This would put even more guns on the street that would lead to more shootings, intentional or accidental. Does anyone see more guns in the hands of our residents as a good thing?

